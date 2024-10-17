Sections
The Palouse
The Dnews
Local NewsOctober 16, 2024

UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows

Wreck on Tuesday evening closed highway for four hours

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY:

The man who died in the crash was Earl Amell, 80, of Riggins, according to Adams County Coroner Susan Warner.

UPDATE AT 6:35 A.M. WEDNESDAY:

An 80-year-old Riggins man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening north of New Meadows on U.S. Highway 95, according to an Idaho State Police news release sent early Wednesday morning.

The crash resulted in a four-hour closure of the crucial highway -- the only north-south route through central Idaho -- that was in effect along a 34-mile stretch between New Meadows and Riggins.

The Riggins man was driving a blue 1978 Datsun 280z north at 7:39 p.m. MDT Tuesday when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve at milepost 172.9, according to the news release. The Datsun attempted to brake, but slid into a red 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that was traveling southbound and driven by a 71-year-old man from New Plymouth. The vehicles collided head-on.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, but the Datsun wasn't equipped with airbags, according to the news release.

The driver of the Datsun died at the scene. The driver of the Ram sustained minor injuries.

The names of those involved weren't immediately announced.

The wreck is being investigations by the Idaho State Police. It occurred in Adams County, about 12 miles north of New Meadows.

UPDATE AT 12:17 A.M.:

U.S. Highway 95 has reopened, according to the Idaho State Police on Twitter. No details about the wreck have been released yet.

ORIGINAL STORY

RIGGINS — A fatal wreck has resulted in officials closing a 34-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between Riggins and New Meadows on Tuesday evening.

A Facebook post at about 9 p.m. from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said a “fatal accident in Adams County” has resulted in the highway being closed at Riggins. There is no estimated time for reopening.

“Closing the highway at Riggins will give travelers the option for (an) overnight stay or to turn around,” according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the highway is closed in both directions between Riggins and New Meadows.

An Idaho State Police post on Twitter said the wreck was at milepost 172, which is near Smokey Boulder Road, about 11 miles north of New Meadows.

No other details were immediately available.

