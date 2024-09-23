Sections
Local NewsOctober 16, 2024

UPDATE AT 12:17 A.M.: U.S. Highway 95 has reopened

No details about wreck have been reported

Lewiston Tribune
K-9 Millie leans out of the window of Idaho County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sean Nelson�s vehicle in Grangeville. Millie, a Belgian malinois, will serve as the grand marshal of Kooskia Days, which starts Thursday.
K-9 Millie leans out of the window of Idaho County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sean Nelson�s vehicle in Grangeville. Millie, a Belgian malinois, will serve as the grand marshal of Kooskia Days, which starts Thursday.Jordan Opp/Tribune

UPDATE AT 12:17 A.M.:

U.S. Highway 95 has reopened, according to the Idaho State Police on Twitter. No details about the wreck have been released yet.

ORIGINAL STORY

RIGGINS — A fatal wreck has resulted in officials closing a 34-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between Riggins and New Meadows on Tuesday evening.

A Facebook post at about 9 p.m. from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said a “fatal accident in Adams County” has resulted in the highway being closed at Riggins. There is no estimated time for reopening.

“Closing the highway at Riggins will give travelers the option for (an) overnight stay or to turn around,” according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the highway is closed in both directions between Riggins and New Meadows.

An Idaho State Police post on Twitter said the wreck was at milepost 172, which is near Smokey Boulder Road, about 11 miles north of New Meadows.

No other details were immediately available.

