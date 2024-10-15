RIGGINS — A fatal wreck has resulted in officials closing a 34-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between Riggins and New Meadows on Tuesday evening.

A Facebook post at about 9 p.m. from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office said a "fatal accident in Adams County" has resulted in the highway being closed at Riggins. There is no estimated time for reopening.

"Closing the highway at Riggins will give travelers the option for (an) overnight stay or to turn around," according to the sheriff's office.