PhotosDecember 14, 2024

BIG PICTURE: Valley of the clouds

A person looks out on a sea of clouds while the sun shines bright above during an inversion Tuesday from the top of the Lewiston Hill. A temperature inversion occurs when cooler air sinks and warmer air rises according to the National Weather Service.An inversion is more likely to occur when the sky is clear and winds are calm. The cooling occurs most readily in low places such as valleys sheltered from the wind.
A person looks out on a sea of clouds while the sun shines bright above during an inversion Tuesday from the top of the Lewiston Hill. A temperature inversion occurs when cooler air sinks and warmer air rises according to the National Weather Service.An inversion is more likely to occur when the sky is clear and winds are calm. The cooling occurs most readily in low places such as valleys sheltered from the wind.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A person standing at the top of the Lewiston Hill on Tuesday looks out over a sea of clouds while the sun shines brightly in the sky above during an inversion. A temperature inversion occurs when cooler air sinks and warmer air rises, according to the National Weather Service. An inversion is more likely to occur when the sky is clear and winds are calm. The cooling occurs most readily in low places like valleys sheltered from the wind, and it happens periodically over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

