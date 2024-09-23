Vance warns Europe against over-regulation of emerging AI

Vice President JD Vance said that the Trump administration will work to make the U.S. the “gold standard worldwide” for artificial intelligence as he issued strong warnings against regulating political speech.

Speaking Tuesday to an audience in Paris that included several European Union leaders, he took particular aim at the bloc’s tough regulatory approach to social-media platforms and AI, accusing it of trying to clamp down on Silicon Valley.

“The Trump administration is troubled by reports that some foreign governments are considering tightening the screws on U.S. tech companies with international footprints,” Vance said during an AI summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. “Now America cannot and will not accept that, and we think it’s a terrible mistake, not just for the United States of America, but for your own countries.”

He also said that the AI revolution won’t occur “if we allow AI to become dominated by massive players looking to use the tech to censor or control users thoughts.” He also warned countries against helping foreign adversaries gain access to advanced AI technology.

Vance’s appearance in Paris is his first major engagement on his first foreign trip as Donald Trump’s vice president. It’s a key test for the former Ohio senator, nearly 40 years Trump’s junior, who has positioned himself as an heir apparent to the president’s so-called MAGA movement.

He is set to meet with Macron, is expected to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The encounter comes at a delicate moment for U.S.-EU relations. Trump and Vance have been sharply critical of the European Union over its regulatory policies they say target American technology companies, including Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc, and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

“Many of our most productive tech companies are forced to deal with the EU’s Digital Services Act and the massive regulations it created about taking down content and policing so called misinformation,” Vance said, referring to the bloc’s law that requires social-media platforms to moderate content. He added, “For some, the easiest way to avoid the dilemma has been to simply block EU users in the first place.”

Macron closed the conference by defending Europe’s approach, calling for international governance over AI and stressing the need to build a framework of trust.

The challenge, for companies and their investors as well as governments, “is to work out how to maintain confidence in artificial intelligence and its use, because that will be the key to its success.” Macron said. “We need these rules for artificial intelligence to progress.”

Trump, who has threatened to impose tariffs on the bloc over its trade policy, on Monday announced 25% tariffs on global imports of aluminum and steel. That triggered a warning from the EU of countermeasures.

Vance also pledged to protect U.S. chip technology from misuse by authoritarian regimes or foreign adversaries. The Biden administration had restricted the export of artificial intelligence chips from the likes of Nvidia Corp. to some of EU member states. EU officials have been pushing for the Trump administration to reverse that decision.

“We will safeguard American AI and chip technologies from theft and misuse, work with our allies and partners to strengthen and extend these protections and close pathways to adversaries attaining AI capabilities that threaten all of our people,” he said. “And I would also remind our international friends here today that partnering with such regimes, it never pays off in the long term.”

Later this week, Vance will be one of several U.S. officials attending the Munich Security Conference, where European allies will be seeking details of the Trump administration’s plans to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Political Succession