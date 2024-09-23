Vandals hit with a reality check on Saturday

You have to give coach Jason Eck a lot of credit.

The Vandals are now down two quarterbacks due to broken collarbones, and both top running backs were not available to play at the end of the blowout loss to No. 3 Montana State, yet he is not using any of those issues as an excuse.

During the postgame press conference and his weekly talk with the media on Monday, Eck gave full credit to the Bobcats for handing Idaho a butt whooping. It does help to avoid the excuse making when it was pure domination by the Bobcats on Saturday night.

There were a lot of questions about this Eck-led Idaho team after making the FCS quarterfinals last season, but losing a lot of offensive firepower in the offseason.

Many of those questions still have a “too be determined” sign on them as freshman quarterback Jack Layne is still working his way back from a broken collarbone suffered in the season opener against Oregon.

However, as the team sits at the moment there is one thing for sure: Idaho is a good team but it is not at the level of the top teams in the country.

All three losses for the Vandals have come against teams that are currently in the top six of the recent polls. Montana State remains in third and UC Davis sits in sixth in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 list released on Monday. Oregon is No. 2 on both the AP and coaches polls at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. All three losses were on the road.

The issue is that if Idaho wants to progress in the postseason, it is teams like the Bobcats and Aggies that it is going to have to find a way to beat. After Saturday, when it wasn’t just a loss, but one of the most one-sided losses in recent Idaho history, it is difficult to see the Vandals at the same level as some of the FCS favorites.

I talked about it in a previous article, but Eck is one of the best at getting his team to refocus from a loss. After starting 0-2 in his first year with Idaho (against two FBS opponents), the Vandals have not lost back-to-back games since.

There are a few things that are in Idaho’s favor going forward.