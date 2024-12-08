Sections
SportsDecember 8, 2024

Vandals, Layne cruise to playoff victory over Lehigh

Idaho wins at Kibbie Dome; will next hit road to play Montana State

Lewiston Tribune
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper (15) and Idaho wide receiver Noah West-Baranco (81) celebrate a touchdown by Hamper against Lehigh Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho wide receiver Mark Hamper (15) and Idaho wide receiver Noah West-Baranco (81) celebrate a touchdown by Hamper against Lehigh Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Idaho defensive lineman Jahkari Larmond (5) and Idaho defensive lineman Dallas Afalava (52) celebrate a tackle against Lehigh Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho defensive lineman Jahkari Larmond (5) and Idaho defensive lineman Dallas Afalava (52) celebrate a tackle against Lehigh Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Idaho quarterback Jack Layne passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Dwyer accounted for 166 of those yards and two of the touchdowns and the Vandal defense shut out the Mountain Hawks until the final minute and the No. 8 Idaho beat Lehigh 34-13 in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

The Vandals started fast and stayed steady, outpacing the Patriot League Champion Mountain Hawks 410-371 in total offensive yards and kept Lehigh out of the end zone until the final minute.

Layne, making his first FCS postseason start of his career, started fast with a 26-yard completion to Dwyer and capped the drive with a 5-yard connection with the sophomore from Puyallup, Wash., to see the Vandals jump out to an early 6-0 lead.

The second Idaho score came courtesy of two bang-bang plays from the Vandals’ dynamic receiving duo. Redshirt freshman Mark Hamper took a slant pass 28 yards, dodging defenders.

Layne followed up the momentous play with a deep heave to an open Dwyer, who reeled in the pass over his shoulder, stopped short of the goal line, turned around and back peddled into the end zone.

The Vandals paid the price for the bit of showboating with a failed 2-point conversion attempt, which kept the Idaho leads at 12-0.

Layne found Hamper for his third touchdown pass of the day with 1:33 left in the first half.

The Vandal defense conceded 371 yards but kept the Mountain Hawks to just two field goals until the final minute of the game when Lehigh drove 70 yards in eight plays to leave Moscow with a touchdown.

Facing fourth-and-5 from the Idaho 31 in the third quarter, Lehigh quarterback Hayden Johnson heaved a ball up the right side and Vandal linebacker Zach Johnson of Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho burst into the passing lane, getting both palms on the ball and sprinting 74 yards all the way to the house to extend the Vandal lead to 34-6.

With the win, the Vandals advanced to the FCS quarterfinals and secured a rematch with top-seeded and undefeated Montana State.

The Bobcats beat UT Martin 49-17 on Saturday.

The Vandals will face the Bobcats at a time to be announced.

