Vandals ready to defend ‘Che-Scow Cup’

The No. 11 Idaho Vandals will play inside the friendly confines of the P1FCU Kibbie Dome for the second consecutive week when they take on rival Eastern Washington for the “Che-Scow Cup.”

The game will be at 6 p.m. today and will be broadcast on SWX and streamed live on ESPN+.

Idaho (5-3, 2-2 Big Sky) will host parent weekend and will look to improve to 4-0 inside the Dome. The Eagles (2-5, 1-2) have played a tough schedule this year and will face their fourth consecutive ranked Big Sky opponent.

“This is a game where you can throw the records out, big rivalry game,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “I certainly see a lot of talent running around that field.”

Offensive state of mind

Eastern Washington averages 33.7 points and 429.6 yards per game. The Eagles have scored at least 35 points in each of the last three games, all against ranked-Big Sky opponents.

“They are a good offense. They have always been good on offense for as long as I have known about Eastern Washington football,” Eck said. “It is going to be a challenge; they played our tails off last year.”

The problem is on the other side of the ball. The Eagles have allowed over 38 points a game and 484 yards per game. In those three games where EWU scored 35 points or more, the team went 1-2 and gave up 48 points to UC Davis and 52 to Montana.

Junior quarterback Kekoa Visperas has been very smart with his decision making for most of the season. In 202 passing attempts, Visperas has only thrown one interception. The QB has 1,536 passing yards on 7.6 yards per attempt and has thrown 13 touchdowns.

Visperas is joined by a three-headed rushing attack with all three runners gaining more than 300 yards this year thus far.

Junio Tuna Altahir has had the most success with 434 yards on 80 attempts. Senior running back Malik Dotson will also see time in the backfield along with senior quarterback Jared Taylor, who will get time at the QB position and is always a threat to run.

Chism III one of FCS' best WRs

The best weapon for the Eagles’ offense is senior wide receiver Efton Chism III, who leads the Big Sky in several receiving categories.

Chism has 69 receptions through seven games, the most in the Football Championship Subdivision. Second in the Big Sky is Jeff Weimer of Idaho State at 43 in eight games. Jordan Dwyer leads the Vandals with 36 catches this season, tied for fifth in the conference.

“I think Chism is probably the best receiver in our conference,” Eck said.

The EWU wideout has a conference-best 750 receiving yards this season and has scored eight times.

The Monroe, Wash., native has at least seven catches in all seven games this season and has reached the double-digit reception mark three times. Chism had a career-high 15 receptions last week against UC Davis. His 170 yards against the Aggies were 3 yards shy of his personal best that he set in EWU’s season opener against Monmouth when he had 173 on 12 catches and scored three times.

No one else at Eastern Washington has more than 18 receptions this season. In fact, Chism has 42.8% of the Eagle catches and 45.6% of the receiving yards. The senior has more receiving touchdowns than the rest of the team combined (8-of-15).

The Idaho secondary, especially the cornerback position, has dealt with injuries all season long. It will be interesting to see what Eck and defensive coordinator Dan Jackson do to attempt to contain Chism.