SportsNovember 28, 2024

Vandals roll NAIA Orediggers in women’s basketball

Idaho routed Montana Tech 94-54

Sports staff
Idaho’s Anja Bukvic (12) follows through on a shot against Montana Tech during a game Wednesday, Nov. 27, at ICCU Arena in Moscow.
Idaho’s Anja Bukvic (12) follows through on a shot against Montana Tech during a game Wednesday, Nov. 27, at ICCU Arena in Moscow.Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW — Anja Bukvic went 6-of-11 from the 3-point line to score a career-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as she led Idaho to a 94-54 women’s basketball win over Montana Tech on Wednesday at ICCU Arena.

Hope Hassmann added 13 points, Ana Pinheiro scored 12 points and Jennifer Aadland posted 10 for the Vandals in the win over the NAIA Orediggers.

Bukvic scored 17 of her 24 points in the first half, going 5-of-8 from the field. The Vandals (5-2) also limited their turnovers to just three before the break, which they entered holding a 52-29 lead. The second half was much the same story, and Idaho finished out 32-of-67 (47.8%) from the field and 15-of-33 (45.5%) from 3-point range. The Vandal offense collected 20 assists on 32 made shots while turning the ball over just seven times for the day.

The win was the fifth straight for the Vandals since they dropped their opening two contests of the season. They are back in action at noon Saturday against St. Thomas (Minn.). The game will be played in Memorial Gym because commencement takes place the same day at ICCU Arena.

MONTANA TECH (5-2)

Hadley Humphreys 6-13 2-2 16, Aubrie Rademacher 3-7 1-2 8, Macy Mayer 2-9 1-2 5, Brooklyn Hankwitz 1-6 2-2 4, Liv Wangerin 0-2 0-0 0, Halle Haber 4-8 0-0 10, Kia Wasson 2-5 0-0 6, Hallie Neibauer 2-4 0-1 5, Avery Carlson 0-2 0-0 0, Brooke Badovinac 0-0 0-0 0, Jaycee Erickson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 6-11 54.

IDAHO (5-2)

Anja Bukvic 7-12 4-5 24, Hope Hassmann 5-11 0-0 13, Jennifer Aadland 2-5 4-4 10, Rosie Schweizer 2-3 1-2 6, Olivia Nelson 2-6 0-2 4, Ana Pinheiro 4-7 2-2 12, Ana da Silva 4-10 0-0 8, Mackenzie Curtis 3-5 0-0 7, Vitoria Carvalho 3-4 0-0 6, Ella Uriarte 0-2 4-4 4, Catelyn Deaver 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Brans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 15-19 94.

Montana Tech 12 17 15 10—54

Idaho 28 24 22 20—94

3-point goals — Montana Tech 8-21 (Haber 2-2, Wasson 2-5, Humphreys 2-6, Rademacher 1-2, Neibauer 1-2, Mayer 0-2, Hankwitz 0-2), Idaho 15-33 (Bukvic 6-11, Hassmann 3-6, Pinheiro 2-2, Aadland 2-4, Schweizer 1-1, Curtis 1-3, Brans 0-1, Uriarte 0-1, Nelson 0-2, da Silva 0-2). Rebounds — Montana Tech 25 (Mayer 8), Idaho 50 (Bukvic, Aadland 7). Assists — Montana Tech 13 (Mayer 3), Idaho 20 (Bukvic, Aadland 4). Total fouls — Montana Tech 13, Idaho 11. Attendance — 1,116.

