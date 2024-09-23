COMMENTARY: Vandals’ style of play is unsexy, but effective

The Idaho Vandals have reached the halfway point of their season and it is safe to say that they have figured out the formula to win with their young offense.

The 23-17 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome was 2024 Idaho football to the letter: Rely on the rushing attack, win time of possession, protect the ball and attempt to minimize mental mistakes.

Yes, the last two are keys for just about every football team at any level, but for the Vandals it is paramount.

Simply put, the 41-13 dominant win over UAlbany is the aberration of the Idaho season. Maybe it is because the Great Danes have lost too many players and are not as good as they were last season.

The Vandals are just not built in a way to blow out a solid team, and the Big Sky is littered with those solid teams with seven of the 12 now ranked in the latest Stats Perform Top 25 rankings.

Freshman quarterbacks Jack Wagner and Nick Josifek have done a solid job covering for starting quarterback Jack Layne who is recovering from a broken collarbone. Both bring different skill sets to the table and it has made the job of coach Jason Eck difficult.

Against the Lumberjacks, Eck kept the two quarterbacks on a rotation. Each signal-caller played two consecutive offensive series and then switched.

There is a saying in football, “if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks.” For the Vandals, there was almost no need for a quarterback as they had 42 rushing attempts out of 55 total plays.

It is not the sexiest offensive style, but for an Idaho team with one senior on offense and a slew of freshmen getting their first taste of college football this season, it has almost been a necessity.

I brought up in my preview last week that the Vandals are undefeated this season when they don’t turn the ball over. The moment they do, they had been winless until Saturday.