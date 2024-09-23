Visiting final resting places

Have you picked your final resting place?

My beloved Barbara died last year on May 11, 2023, at age 87 after we had been together for a wonderful 63 years. We own our plots at the Normal Hill Cemetery a few blocks from where we live, and a few blocks from where we were both born at St. Joseph’s Hospital. I have her ashes with me at home, until I go to be with her. Our stone is close to my parents at Normal Hill Cemetery.

There are more than 20,000 people buried in 37 cemeteries in Nez Perce County. Alphabetically here are the names of the cemeteries in Nez Perce County: Ahsahka, Agatha, Angel Ridge, Bredell Family, Broncheau, Cameron, Coyote Grade, Culdesac, Good Hope Lutheran, Gifford, Grant Family, Jacques Spur, Kendrick, Lapwai, Leland, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lookout, Magpie, Maggie Williams, Melrose, Missouri Synod, Newby Grate, Normal Hill, Old Peck, Red Elk, Sams Family, Slickpoo, Silcott, Spalding, Starr Sisters Waha, Southwick, Sunnyside Lenore, Sweetwater, Un-named Indian, Upper Tammany, Vaughn and Webb.

Normal Hill Cemetery replaced an older cemetery that used to be at the current location of Pioneer Park. Those graves were moved from the original site to Normal Hill. The earliest birth date to be found on the gravestones is 1795, belonging to Moses Grostein. As we stroll through the nearly 40 acres we notice familiar names of local streets, schools, parks and facilities that bear their names. Familiar local landmarks bear the names of some who were from here like Church Field (Dwight Church), Breier Building (Claus Breier), McSorley Elementary School (Lillian McSorley), Vollmer Bowl (John Vollmer), Booth Hall (Clarence Booth), Walker Field (Harvey Walker), Bert Lipps Swimming Pool (Wilberta Lipps), Delsol Lane (Louis Delsol) and Harris Field (Lloyd Harris or “Mr. Baseball”).

The parents of Mrs. Walt Disney, Willard and Jeanette Bounds, are buried here at Normal Hill. Their daughter Lillian married Walt Disney in 1925, just a few blocks away. Eleanor Vogelsong is buried here. She played basketball for Canada in the 1924 Olympics in Paris.

Brothers, Albert and Eugene Alford, who founded the Lewiston Tribune in 1892 are here along with other family members. The stone of pioneer pilot Bert Zimmerly has a carving of an airplane on it and part of the poem “High Flight.”

The final resting place for the ashes of a few are above ground at the Episcopal Church on Eighth Avenue, including former mayor Vernor Clements and his wife Gail. Their son Dave was a Lewiston High School Bengal teammate of mine. Two gravesites in North Lewiston are of pioneers John and Jane Silcott on a hill just above the Railroad Bridge. The lone grave on the west side of U.S. Highway 95 is that of Bertha Newby, whose parents buried her on the farm where they lived.