Vista vote may push purchase to the cusp of reality

A stockholder vote on a deal for the Czechoslovak Group to acquire the ammunition operations of Vista Outdoor is set for Nov. 25, the Monday before Thanksgiving.

The vote of Vista Outdoor stockholders is one of the last steps to complete a transaction where The Kinetic Group of Vista Outdoor, including Lewiston’s CCI/Speer, would be sold to the Czechoslovak Group (CSG) for $2.23 billion.

“Vista Outdoor and CSG have received all regulatory approvals required under the (sale) agreement for the CSG transaction and are prepared to close the CSG transaction, subject to receipt of stockholder approval and satisfaction of customary closing conditions,” according to an Oct. 24 news release from Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor expects that its recreation products segment called Revelyst will be acquired by Strategic Value Partners for $1.13 billion. Revelyst has more than 25 brands such as Camelbak, Simms fishing, Bushnell Golf, Bell helmets, Giro and Camp Chef.

Strategic Value Partners (SVP) is a global investment firm with about $19 billion in assets under management, according to Vista Outdoor.

“No separate approval of the SVP transaction by Vista Outdoor stockholders is required,” according to the Vista Outdoor news release. “The SVP transaction is subject to the closing of the CSG transaction, as well as the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.”

The upcoming vote would be part of resolving a bidding war for Vista Outdoor that has been unfolding for more than a year. Parties have made various offers for the entire company and The Kinetic Group.

“After the company announced its intention to separate Revelyst and The Kinetic Group in May 2022, the board undertook a thorough process to unlock shareholder value, engaging with 26 counterparties that were each given fair and full consideration,” according to a Sept. 18 news release from Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor leaders put careful thought into the potential deals with SVP and CSG, which originally offered $1.91 billion last October for The Kinetic Group and has increased its price several times.

People in the region and throughout the nation have been following the deal closely for a variety of reasons.