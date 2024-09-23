Voter affidavit, candidate withdrawal bills move forward

BOISE — Two bills aimed at Idaho elections — one focused on voter identification and one on candidate withdrawals — were introduced Monday in the Idaho Legislature.

Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, presented a bill to remove the voter affidavit option at the polls. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, which allows it to come back for a public hearing.

Currently, Idaho voters may sign an affidavit as a form of identification at the polls. It is a felony crime to knowingly provide false information on the affidavit form.

“If there’s no ID, I don’t think you should be able to get a ballot, vote and walk away,” Lenney said Monday.

In 2023, Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, brought forward a similar bill that was narrowly defeated in the House. He argued it would improve election security.

The opponents of the bill said that there was no evidence of fraud using the affidavit in Idaho and that it provided an option for people such as elderly voters who do not drive anymore. That year, another bill that tightened residency and photo ID requirements for voting and registration also created a requirement that the Idaho Transportation Department make available a no-fee, four-year identification card for use in voting. The free ID is only available to those 18 or older who have not possessed a current driver’s license six months prior.

The House State Affairs Committee on Monday introduced a bill to limit candidate withdrawals to 50 days before the primary election in order to prevent “placeholder” candidates. Vacancies that occur because of a death or disqualification would not be subject to the 50-day deadline.