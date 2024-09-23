Wallen Fire 50% contained, but low visibility leads to wrecks

The 75-acre wildfire burning 2 miles northeast of Moscow was 50% contained as of Saturday night.

The Idaho Department of Lands is still asking Latah County residents to “be ready” to leave areas threatened by the Wallen Fire. No structures have been lost, and all road closures are still in effect.

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon and was spread by strong wind gusts. Since then, the department reported there was minimal fire behavior and no growth.

Cool temperatures, high humidity and light winds made work easier for firefighters to establish control lines and mop up the fire. The department expected little to no fire activity overnight.

Local volunteer firefighters and Bennett Lumber employees assisted the department in containing the blaze. A private dozer, six engines and two fire tenders worked on the fire Saturday.