Local NewsOctober 7, 2024

Wallen Fire near Moscow now 100% contained, according to state agency

All closed roads have been reopened

Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters head toward the Wallen Fire in this photo taken Friday afternoon. The fire is now considered 100% contained.
Firefighters head toward the Wallen Fire in this photo taken Friday afternoon. The fire is now considered 100% contained.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Wallen Fire that is 2 miles northeast of Moscow is now 100% contained, according to an update from the Idaho Department of Lands at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The fire that sparked Friday afternoon during a windstorm has burned 138 acres. The size estimate of the fire is larger than what had been reported before because of better mapping, according to Sunday’s update.

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday all roads that were closed because of the fire have been reopened.

IDL firefighters will continue to be on the scene “until there is no smoke within 100 feet of the fire’s perimeter,” according to Sunday’s update.

