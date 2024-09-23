Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 7, 2024
Wallen Fire near Moscow now 100% contained, according to state agency
All closed roads have been reopened
Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters head toward the Wallen Fire in this photo taken Friday afternoon. The fire is now considered 100% contained.
Firefighters head toward the Wallen Fire in this photo taken Friday afternoon. The fire is now considered 100% contained.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Wallen Fire that is 2 miles northeast of Moscow is now 100% contained, according to an update from the Idaho Department of Lands at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The fire that sparked Friday afternoon during a windstorm has burned 138 acres. The size estimate of the fire is larger than what had been reported before because of better mapping, according to Sunday’s update.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday all roads that were closed because of the fire have been reopened.

IDL firefighters will continue to be on the scene “until there is no smoke within 100 feet of the fire’s perimeter,” according to Sunday’s update.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 7
Gorgeous autumn weather expected in Inland Northwest this we...
Local NewsOct. 6
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in rural...
Local NewsOct. 6
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Local NewsOct. 6
Hurdles of home-buying
Related
Wallen Fire 50% contained, but low visibility leads to wrecks
Local NewsOct. 6
Wallen Fire 50% contained, but low visibility leads to wrecks
Evacuation order changed to 'be ready' at area northeast of Moscow
Local NewsOct. 5
Evacuation order changed to 'be ready' at area northeast of Moscow
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Local NewsOct. 5
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
Local NewsOct. 5
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Local NewsOct. 5
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Local NewsOct. 5
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Local NewsOct. 5
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Local NewsOct. 5
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy