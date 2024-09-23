Sections
SportsOctober 17, 2024

Warriors, Cougars to play rare baseball exhibition Friday

The Lewis-Clark State and Washington State baseball teams, who were frequent combatants in a previous era, will square off in a exhibition game at 6 p.m. Friday at Harris Field.

The out-of-season game will be free for spectators to attend. Concessions will be sold.

These teams were friendly rivals — and occasionally bitter rivals — when they were coached by Ed Cheff and Bobo Brayton. The all-time series started in 1967 and the last meeting was on March 3, 2007, which LCSC won 12-1.

The Warriors lead the all-time series 94-79.

Rule changes by the NCAA in the 2000s made it detrimental for schools like WSU to schedule NAIA clubs like LCSC, which led to the disruption of the series.

washington state
