Washington officials confirm CWD case in Spokane County

Another case of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Washington, wildlife officials said recently.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it had confirmed the disease in a male white-tailed deer killed by a hunter on the opening weekend of the state’s modern firearm season.

Lymph nodes from the deer were collected by WDFW staff after the deer was killed and sent to the Washington Animal Disease and Diagnostic Lab in Pullman on Oct. 16. WDFW said in a news release that it learned of the test results last week.

It’s the state’s second confirmed case of the always-fatal disease, and it came from the same part of Spokane County. The buck was killed about 5 miles north of where the first CWD-positive whitetail deer was found earlier this year, according to WDFW.

Donny Martorello, chief of WDFW’s wildlife science division, said in a news release that because of the location, “this positive test result is not a complete surprise.”

The sample is one of more than 1,000 gathered from hunter-killed animals this fall, and it comes as Washington’s late modern firearm season for whitetail deer winds down. The season closed last week. Late archery and muzzleloader seasons are still to come.

That means WDFW is set to receive even more lymph nodes for CWD testing, particularly from game management units 124, 127 and 130, where CWD testing is required for all harvested deer, elk and moose.

Agency officials will run check stations in Deer Park, Colbert, Usk and Colville to collect samples from hunter-killed animals. Kiosks and freezers are also available throughout eastern Washington for hunters to collect and submit samples on their own.

Each test informs WDFW’s understanding of the scope of the disease, which is known to have major impacts on wildlife populations when left unchecked.

CWD infects cervids, such as deer, elk, moose and caribou. It’s caused by malfunctioning prions in an animal’s body, and it attacks the animal’s nervous system. Sick animals eventually can become emaciated and behave erratically, though symptoms often don’t show until the late stages of the disease.

Infected animals shed the prions in feces and urine, and they spread to healthy animals through direct contact. Prions also persist on the landscape for an extended period of time.