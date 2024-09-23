Washington prep season nears dramatic conclusion

Class 2A state championship appearances in three different sports for the Pullman Greyhounds along with Class 1B and 2B playoff games for area football teams highlight this week’s scheduled postseason prep action on the Washington side of the border.

Pullman’s busy week of state competition will begin with a girls soccer match today, after which Greyhound volleyball and girls swimming take center stage.

Unbeaten Asotin and 9-1 Pomeroy headline among small-school football programs.

Capitalizing on crossovers

This is the Greyhound girls soccer team’s first trip to State in 12 years. Pullman (13-6) lost to West Valley of Spokane Valley in the district final, but pulled a 1-0 upset over Prosser in a regional crossover match to advance to a state opener at Bellingham (18-3) today at 4 p.m.

In volleyball, Pullman’s state prospects might have looked dim after a 5-6 start to the season, but the Greyhounds turned a corner roughly one month ago and have won nine of their last 10 matches, falling only to West Valley in a four-set district final. A 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 victory over Selah on Friday secured them a berth to State, where they will take on the Washington Patriots of Tacoma (18-3) on Friday at 10:45 a.m. in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Hounds on the hunt in swimming

More than any of the school’s other fall sports programs, Pullman girls swimming has been a longtime staple at State, not only as a participant but as a title contender — and it is looking to continue that tradition this Thursday-through-Saturday at King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash. The Hounds travel to State in the wake of a dominant team district championship, from which event winners like Hazel Edge (100-yard breaststroke), Bree Myers (100 backstroke), Catalina Donolo (500 freestyle) and Lucy Sandberg (200 individual medley) will seek to replicate their success at the next level and “cause some waves,” in the words of coach Jacob Hogg.

Noting that this year’s shakeup in school classifications makes it harder to tell exactly where they stack up, Hogg estimates his Hounds have a “big chance at top five, decent chance at top three (and) puncher’s chance at winning it all” in team scoring.

Hallie Mackleit (500 freestyle, 400 IM) will lead a delegation from Clarkston, which also fields 200 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

All told, the Greyhounds qualified full squads or individuals for State in five of their six fall sports programs this year, having already fielded boys and girls for the state cross country meet held last weekend in Pasco.