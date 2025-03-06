Washington State extends basketball coaches Ethridge, Riley

Washington State announced one-year extensions for both basketball coaches on Tuesday.

The Cougars extended the contracts of women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge and men’s basketball coach David Riley by one year, through the 2030-31 season.

Ethridge has coached WSU women’s basketball since 2018. Riley is in his first season in Pullman.

In six seasons, Ethridge has led WSU to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2021-23 and saw the Cougars advance to the semifinals of the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament in 2024.

“It’s just really a no-brainer for me. I love being here. I love who I work with and for, I love the kids that we’ve been able to recruit, I think we have an opportunity to continue to get better and be a better team next year,” Ethridge said. “You hope that you’re doing your part and making people feel good about this university and I think our team is doing that.”

In 2023, Ethridge’s Cougs ran the table in Las Vegas and won the Pac-12 Conference Tournament championship. The Cougs also won a program-record 23 games that year and Ethridge was named National Coach of the Year by The Athletic.

Ethridge has used her international recruiting prowess to attract players from New Zealand, Estonia, Rwanda and beyond to the Palouse.

She recruited program leaders Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete, who each hold multiple program records and rank high on various other statistical leaderboards.

In 2024-25, with five All-West Coast Conference players on the roster — including senior Tara Wallack, sophomore Eleonora Villa and junior Astera Tuhina — WSU finished 19-12 overall and 14-6 in WCC play.