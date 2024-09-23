Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 8, 2025

Water main breaks Tuesday in Pullman

Water was restored Tuesday evening

Lewiston Tribune
Crews work to isolate a water main break along the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive Tuesday in Pullman.
Crews work to isolate a water main break along the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive Tuesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — A portion of Lost Trail Drive in Pullman was closed Tuesday because of a water main break, leaving residents in the area without water for several hours.

The city of Pullman announced on its Facebook page that the 1300 block of Lost Trail Drive was closed to traffic while crews were on the scene fixing a broken water main Tuesday afternoon. Residents in the area were asked to access their homes via Southwest Golden Hills Drive.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Water was restored Tuesday evening, but residents were advised they may notice some water discoloration, according to the Facebook post. The water could be expected to clear on its own, according to the post, but using the cold water taps in sinks and tubs can help speed the process along.

Crews will return to the area today to complete additional work.

Related
Local NewsJan. 8
Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
Local NewsJan. 8
Committee quickly salutes BSU forfeit
Local NewsJan. 8
Moscow Fire Department sees record number of calls
Local NewsJan. 8
Stay granted in Eggleston free speech medical case
Related
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Local NewsJan. 7
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Lewiston Council votes to bring in Wright
Local NewsJan. 7
Lewiston Council votes to bring in Wright
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Local NewsJan. 6
Local customers warned about egg supplies
School choice, tax relief top list for Idaho
Local NewsJan. 5
School choice, tax relief top list for Idaho
Palouse welcomes first 2025 baby
Local NewsJan. 4
Palouse welcomes first 2025 baby
Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography pleads not guilty
Local NewsJan. 4
Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography pleads not guilty
Bald Mountain searchers for insurance coverage
Local NewsJan. 4
Bald Mountain searchers for insurance coverage
Pullman names Breshears acting police head
Local NewsJan. 4
Pullman names Breshears acting police head
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy