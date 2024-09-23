Wazzu men open WCC play with dominant win in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ethan Price stood at the top of the key 12 seconds after Washington State won the opening tipoff and let his 3-point shot fly through the bottom of the net.

Price connected from deep again just two minutes later to give the WSU men’s basketball team the lead for good. Half a minute after that, all LeJuan Watts had to do was casually slip the ball behind him to Price, who made yet another wide-open 3-pointer from about the same spot.

The three quick offensive splashes from Price allowed WSU (11-3, 1-0) to build an early double-digit lead over Portland (5-9, 0-1) and beat the Pilots 89-73 in the Cougars’ inaugural West Coast Conference opener on Saturday at the Chiles Center in Portland.

Price paced the Cougs with 22 points and Nate Calmese added 18 as both players snagged seven rebounds and dished out five assists.

Each WSU starter posted double figures as Watts (14 points, eight rebounds) and senior forward Dane Erikstrup (11 points) boosted WSU to its sixth win in the last seven games, despite injuries to multiple players, including two starters. Forward ND Okafor provided 12 points off the bench.

Price sets the standard

Price made three 3-pointers within the game’s first two-and-a-half minutes. He also contributed eight of the Cougars’ 16 points in a four-minute span which saw WSU grow its lead from one to 15 by the 14:48 mark of the first half.

“Just reading the game. I think the early 3s I had, I was open, so I shot them,” Price said. “Put a lot of work in, and stayed ready and they went in.”

After scoring 11 points in the game’s first six minutes, Price finished with his game-high 22 points and seven rebounds, at one point taking more than half the Portland lineup with him on his way to a basket at the rim.

“He’s got, I think, 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists,” WSU coach David Riley said. “Those are crazy numbers. Like, most of the time, that’s hanging in the rafters for having a career like that. (And) he’s not even done.”

Riley said several of his former colleagues at Eastern Washington work for Portland and so Price had a little edge going into the game knowing he would get to face some of his former coaches.

Arturo Ormond was Riley’s associate head coach at EWU and now serves as an assistant coach on Shantay Legans’ Portland staff.

T.J. Lipold also comes to Portland from Cheney and worked with Price when he first got to EWU in 2021.

“It was a personal game I wanted to play well in,” Price said. “I have good relationships with those guys.

WSU lets large lead decay yet again

The Cougars led by as many as 28 points midway through the first half, and again by 26 points in the second half, but allowed the Pilots to narrow the gap each time.

Price and Okafor made layups and Watts, who blocked a shot at the rim in the early minutes, made a 3-pointer to extend the Cougar lead to 19-4 just over five minutes into the contest.

The Cougars further forged their early advantage thanks to Erikstrup, who sunk three 3-pointers and grabbed an offensive board and second-chance layup just 14 miles from his home in Beaverton, Ore.

Calmese continued his hot hand with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in the first half as part of an 18-point, seven-rebound, five-assist evening.

The Washington transfer made his money in transition, at one point fully extending his arm to intercept a Pilot pass, gallop down the court and feed WSU freshman guard Tomas Thrastarson, who started the game in place of an injured Isaiah Watts, who will miss several weeks with a left hand injury.

The Pilots staged several significant runs to cut into WSU leads, including a 7-0 run in the first half and a 10-0 run in the second half, which was punctuated by a high-flying Vincent Delano dunk and sandwiched by two Kelson Gebbers’ 3-pointers which shrunk the WSU lead to 16 with 3:26 left in the game.

Max Mackinnon paced the Pilots with 22 points, including 16 in the second half, while Austin Rapp added 17 points with a perfect 10-for-10 clip from the free throw line.