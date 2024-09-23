Wazzu showcase turns 50

PULLMAN — The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University is turning 50.

The gallery’s anniversary drew quite a crowd as people filled the space during a celebratory reception Thursday afternoon.

Many explored the museum’s current exhibition, “The Art of Food: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation” while enjoying hors d’oeuvre from the ceremony.

Jordan Schnitzer, founder of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, said the semi-centennial anniversary is proof that art is a necessary component of life.

“I think this is a testament to the legacy of people 50 years ago who realized the importance of art in our lives,” he said. “Without art in our lives, I think we aren’t full. … Art education and art appreciation are the best way to see the world with different eyes”

Former museum directors made an appearance at the event.

Patricia Watkinson, director during the 1980s and 1990s, said the museum was created to incorporate art into the student experience and the Palouse. The gallery, she said, was one of the first opportunities to bring art from across the globe to the region.

The Museum of Art/WSU was originally established at the institution’s Fine Arts Center in 1974 by founding director Harvey West, Watkinson said. The space hosted world-class exhibitions and artists for nearly 45 years.

It wasn’t until the 2000s that museum staff began having conversations around finding a better home for the gallery.