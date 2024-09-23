Wazzu to meet No. 25 Boise State in birth of ‘Snake River Rivalry’

Whether you lived in Boise, like Washington State running back Dylan Paine, or Copley, Ohio, like WSU safety Tyson Durant, you probably know that Boise State plays on a blue field.

“Since I was a kid playing (the) NCAA 14 (video game), that blue turf was probably like the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” Durant said. “So going there is obviously going to be a really nice experience.”

The “Smurf Turf” is a gem of the college football world and on Saturday the WSU Cougars (4-0) meet their future Pac-12 Conference rival, No. 25 Boise State (2-1), at 7 p.m. Pacific at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

A Pac-12 preview with possible postseason ramifications

Boise State is one of five Mountain West schools — alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State — joining the Pac-12 in 2026.

WSU’s Boise State trip is the first in a six-game slate of Mountain West games — part of a scheduling alliance that has generated a lot of headlines this week as the Pac-12 Conference sues the Mountain West for the “poaching penalty” clause in the agreement. This “poaching penalty” dictates that the Pac-12 incurs a hefty fee for each MW school that joins the Pac-12.

While WSU and Oregon State prepare for that battle in the courtroom, future conference rivals WSU and BSU meet for a battle between the hashes with potential College Football Playoff implications.

Boise State earned the No. 25 ranking in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, while WSU earned the most votes of any unranked team for an unofficial No. 26 spot. A win over the Broncos would almost certainly jettison the Cougs into the AP Top 25 and further into the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff conversion for an at-large bid.

Boise State has received votes in the preseason AP Top 25 for 23-straight years and has voters’ respect thanks to two dominant wins and a quality loss to No. 8 Oregon.

WSU has Power Four wins over Texas Tech and Washington, but nearly lost as a 13.5-point home team favorite in a previously scheduled nonconference bout with the Mountain West’s San Jose State last Friday in Pullman, prevailing 54-52 in double overtime.

“As players at Washington State, we always have a chip on our shoulder,” WSU senior edge Quinn Roff said. “We played two other teams that were supposed to beat us this year, and we beat them. So, I mean, it’s just going into it. They’re another nameless, faceless opponent. We’re just gonna focus on things we can control, focus on our game plan and our preparation, and then go out and get it done.”

WSU is one of two 4-0 teams to not be ranked in the AP Top 25. While WSU did win at a Lumen Field in Seattle filled mostly with Washington Huskies in an emotional Apple Cup victory, the raucous road atmosphere of a 36,363-capacity Albertsons Stadium will be a different beast.

“Our hearts are going to show on that scoreboard,” Durant said. “It’s not really proving anything to anybody, because we know we can do it. It’s more just going down and getting it done.”

Scouting Boise State

Any analysis of Boise State begins with Heisman Trophy hopeful Ashton Jeanty. A running back that, despite playing one-and-a-half fewer games than most other teams in the country, is still second nationally in rushing with 586 yards through 2.5 games on 56 carries. The No. 1 and No. 3 running backs by yards have over 80 carries each.

Jeanty gained 267 yards in the opener versus Georgia Southern, 192 versus No. 8 Oregon and 127 yards on 11 carries in the first half versus Portland State.

“(Jeanty is) just a really talented football player,” Dickert said. “And I don’t know if there’s a running back out there that’s really great without being behind a really good offensive line too. I mean, these guys are moving people.”

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen has completed 52-of-89 passes for 616 yards with five touchdowns to one interception. He has gotten by not throwing the ball as much as his peers thanks to his backfield companion being a Heisman contender.

Madsen beat USC transfer Malachi Nelson for the Broncos’ starting job. Nelson transferred to Boise State after spending his true freshman year as Caleb Williams’ backup with the Trojans. Williams was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

Madsen has led a modest passing attack that is paced by senior Indiana transfer Cameron Cooper, who has 221 yards on just 10 catches and has hauled in three of Madsen’s five touchdown passes.

Boise State leads the nation in explosive plays with seven plays of 50-or-more yards.

The Bronco defense has conceded an average of 363 yards per game and gave up 45 points to a now-2-2 Georgia Southern squad.

With WSU quarterback John Mateer accounting for more individual points (98) than anyone else in the country and the Cougar offense ranking 13th in scoring (46.3), expect the Cougs and Broncos to sling it.