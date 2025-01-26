Sections
Local NewsJanuary 26, 2025

What to do if someone is choking

Anonymous Author

Choking requires immediate action. If the person cannot speak or cough, begin the Heimlich maneuver, a system of chest thrusts that work to clear the throat.

Here are the steps to perform the Heimlich maneuver for adults and children.

1. Stand behind the person.

2. Wrap your arms around their waist.

3. Make a fist with one hand and place it just above the navel.

4. Grab your fist with the other hand and thrust inward and upward.

5. Repeat until the object is expelled or the person becomes unresponsive.

6. If they go unresponsive, lower them to the ground and initiate CPR. If you haven’t done so, ensure someone is calling 911.

If the patient is an infant, the Heimlich maneuver is not recommended. Instead, perform a series of back blows and chest thrusts to help clear the airway.

Here’s how to do back blows and chest thrusts for infants:

1. Lay face down along the forearm.

2. Deliver five firm blows between the shoulder blades.

3. Turn face up, placing two fingers below the nipple line.

4. Perform five chest thrusts.

5. Look in the airway and remove the object if it is visible.

6. Repeat the sequence until the object is expelled or the infant becomes unconscious.

7. If the infant goes unconscious, initiate CPR and call 911.

Source: Lewiston Fire Department citing information from the American Heart Association.

