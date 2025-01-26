What to do if someone is choking

Choking requires immediate action. If the person cannot speak or cough, begin the Heimlich maneuver, a system of chest thrusts that work to clear the throat.

Here are the steps to perform the Heimlich maneuver for adults and children.

1. Stand behind the person.

2. Wrap your arms around their waist.

3. Make a fist with one hand and place it just above the navel.

4. Grab your fist with the other hand and thrust inward and upward.

5. Repeat until the object is expelled or the person becomes unresponsive.

6. If they go unresponsive, lower them to the ground and initiate CPR. If you haven’t done so, ensure someone is calling 911.