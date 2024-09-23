What you watch when you want to wind down

We asked you to share the TV shows and movies you find yourself returning to again and again, and your answers took us back many decades to different, if not simpler, times.

In her Jan. 16 column putting out the call for “comfort watches,” Inland 360 contributor Jeanne M. DePaul mentioned her lifelong love of TV Westerns and listed several other shows she watches on repeat.

I share her love for — and tendency to rewatch — “30 Rock” (streaming on Hulu), and her list offered some new-to-me options for watching away the winter blues with supernatural Western “Wynonna Earp” (Netflix) and crime drama “Lie to Me” (Hulu).

Then we started receiving your suggestions, and my list got longer.

Inland 360 contributor Kaylee Brewster earned a master’s degree in film and television studies at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, and she said the concept of comfort TV came up during her studies. Just like you’d expect, a comfort watch meant a show so familiar “you can just put it on and kind of let your brain go into autopilot to relax, but it’s still fun.”

Procedurals like “Law & Order,” sitcoms like “Friends” and reality TV were among the comfort watches students mentioned during their discussions, Brewster said.

“I don’t think there’s a rule about what counts as comfort TV shows,” she said. “It’s just kind of whatever is a comfort to you.”

Her top three comfort watches are sitcoms: “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation” (Peacock) and “Community” (Peacock).

Below are the comfort watches shared by Inland 360 readers:

———

I seldom miss “Emergency!” (over the air on MeTV and streaming on Peacock) and “Adam-12” (Philo).

The actors are like my older brothers. I developed eczema (a skin disorder) shortly after I was born. My brother (4 years old) and four boy cousins (10, 8, 7, 6) were always there, taking care of me.

We farmed, keeping cows, pigs, rabbits, geese and an old plow horse named Mag (who sometimes let us ride).

The boys, with our mom’s supervision, entertained me and taught me how to survive in a world that was difficult, to say the least.

The eczema was somewhat better by the time I reached high school, and the boys were all in the military, two in WWII and the others in Korea. My brother was air control on the carrier Valley Forge at the Inchon invasion. When he came home, he joined the Boise police force, married his boss’ daughter and later had a well-recognized career as a California Highway Patrol officer.