Local NewsOctober 29, 2024

Whitman County Library begins search for executive director

The library announced in a news release Friday it is now accepting applications.

Anonymous Author
story image illustation

COLFAX — The Whitman County Rural Library District has begun searching for a new director.

The library announced in a news release Friday it is now accepting applications. The position opened up after former Director Cody Allen resigned after a little over two years on the job. His last day was Oct. 25.

The executive director position oversees a network of 14 branch libraries, with the main branch operated six days a week in Colfax. The full-time position pays between $60,000 to $80,000.

A full description of the position, official announcements and updates can be found on the library’s website at whitcolib.org/about/employment. All applications and inquiries can be sent to director@whitcolib.org.

