Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 10, 2024

Whitman County reports 18 cases of pertussis, all among WSU students

All Pullman community members advised to take precautions

Lewiston Tribune

Whitman County Public Health announced there are now 18 confirmed cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in the student population at Washington State University.

Pertussis is most dangerous to children 1 year old or younger. No cases outside the WSU student population have been identified, but all community members are advised to take precautions.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Infected individuals have been asked to self-isolate until they have completed a five-day course of antibiotics.

People who are close contacts with infected individuals should contact their health care provider.

Vaccinations are the most effective way to prevent pertussis. They are recommended no less than every 10 years for healthy adults, and more frequently for people who may expose a child under 1 year old.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 10
UPDATED AT 3:16 P.M.: Moscow police arrest man for allegedly...
Local NewsOct. 10
Event calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local NewsOct. 10
Pullman fire chief plans retirement next year
Local NewsOct. 10
Kohberger trial scheduled to start August 2025
Related
Kibbie Dome hosting marching band competition
Local NewsOct. 10
Kibbie Dome hosting marching band competition
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Local NewsOct. 9
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Council OK’s new project timeline
Local NewsOct. 9
Council OK’s new project timeline
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Local NewsOct. 9
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Award-winning Ricardo Ruiz uses his poetry to tell the stories of those who chose to immigrate
Local NewsOct. 9
Award-winning Ricardo Ruiz uses his poetry to tell the stories of those who chose to immigrate
Sale of Vista could be charging home
Local NewsOct. 9
Sale of Vista could be charging home
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Local NewsOct. 9
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Local NewsOct. 9
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy