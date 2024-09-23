Whitman County reports 85 cases of pertussis

PULLMAN — Whitman County Public Health reported 85 individuals have contracted pertussis, or whooping cough, as of Friday.
Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by bacteria, and can be life-threatening to infants under one year old, seniors and people who are immune-compromised.
While previous cases of pertussis were isolated to the student population at Washington State University, four cases have been confirmed within the K-12 school system with letters sent to families whose children may have been exposed.
Parents and guardians are asked to test, treat, and isolate to prevent the spread of pertussis — meaning infected people should not attend any work, school or public places.
In its early stages, pertussis symptoms are similar to the common cold, and can be treated with antibiotics. Early treatment also can help prevent the spread of pertussis.
After the first one to two weeks, pertussis can cause severe coughing fits that can last several weeks and are not treatable with antibiotics.
People who are infected with pertussis are being asked to isolate until they have completed a five-day course of antibiotics prescribed by their provider.
In response to the new cases, the health department is also recommending post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) with antibiotics for all household contacts.
If infected persons need to seek health care or leave isolation for any reason before finishing a course of antibiotics, they are asked to wear a mask to prevent its spread.
Vaccinations are the most effective way to prevent pertussis. People should make sure they are up to date on their vaccination schedule, and pregnant people should get a Tdap booster in their third trimester of pregnancy, for every pregnancy, to protect themselves and their infants.
People should also practice good hand, mouth and nose hygiene, and wash their hands often.
People who have been infected or are close contacta to someone with pertussis should contact Whitman County Public Health at (509) 332-6752.
Close contacts include people who live in the same household as a person with pertussis, spent many hours together while an infected individual was symptomatic, and people with direct contact with respiratory droplets, such as coughing, sneezing, kissing, or sharing utensils.