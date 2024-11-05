Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

Whitman County Superior Court operations affected by Washington database outage

The system will be down possibly all week

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

COLFAX — Whitman County Superior Court operations have been affected by Washington’s court records computer network, Odyssey, being hacked.

Deputy Court Clerk Lindsey Kneale said the system will be down possibly all week while state officials investigate the incident. The outage has caused some disruptions in superior court services.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The court announced in a news release Monday the Washington Administrative Office of the Courts shut down the online database after unauthorized activity was detected.

All Superior Court cases this week have been rescheduled except criminal and juvenile cases. Other courts are unaffected by the disturbance.

The clerk’s office will continue to provide services like filing of pleadings, processing of emergency orders and access to physical court records in the office. Electronic court record searching will temporarily be unavailable.

Questions can be directed to the Whitman County Superior Court Clerk Office at (509) 397-6240.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 5
WSU fraternity member arrested for alleged participation in ...
Local NewsNov. 5
Voting in region starts strong
Local NewsNov. 5
Colfax motorcycle chase suspect receives high bail
Local NewsNov. 5
Independent candidate for Idaho 6A House seat gives endorsem...
Related
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Elections past
Local NewsNov. 4
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Elections past
Man on motorcycle arrested after high-speed chase near Colfax
Local NewsNov. 4
Man on motorcycle arrested after high-speed chase near Colfax
Election 2024: It's time to choose
Local NewsNov. 3
Election 2024: It's time to choose
Project 2025’s architects’ vision for education spills into Idaho politics
Local NewsNov. 3
Project 2025’s architects’ vision for education spills into Idaho politics
Campaign contributions reported in Idaho elections
Local NewsNov. 3
Campaign contributions reported in Idaho elections
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Local NewsNov. 2
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Juliaetta city councilor could be recalled
Local NewsNov. 2
Juliaetta city councilor could be recalled
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Local NewsNov. 2
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy