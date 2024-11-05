The court announced in a news release Monday the Washington Administrative Office of the Courts shut down the online database after unauthorized activity was detected.

All Superior Court cases this week have been rescheduled except criminal and juvenile cases. Other courts are unaffected by the disturbance.

The clerk’s office will continue to provide services like filing of pleadings, processing of emergency orders and access to physical court records in the office. Electronic court record searching will temporarily be unavailable.

Questions can be directed to the Whitman County Superior Court Clerk Office at (509) 397-6240.