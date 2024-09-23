Wind farm company: The community would benefit

PULLMAN — Steelhead Americas, the company behind Colfax’s proposed Harvest Hills Wind Project, reiterated its commitment to working with Whitman County through the process.

“We’re aligned with responsible development,” Shane Roche, lead developer of Harvest Hills, said. “To protect the rights of landowners … and make sure the community benefits.”

The Oregon-based energy corporation held an information session on its plans to construct a wind farm Tuesday night at Washington State University’s Lewis Alumni Centre. The panel discussion was led by Steelhead officials and experts.

Roche said Steelhead Americas is Vesta’s North American development arm. The natural energy corporation is the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, with over 24,000 turbines installed across the U.S. alone.

The company wants to expand into Whitman County, with plans to build 45 wind turbines on private land west of Kamiak Butte near Colfax and south of Washington State Route 272. The model of turbine involved would be the Vesta V163.

Roche said Steelhead is in its initial design phase, determining where turbines would sit and road locations.

The wind farm would generate 200 megawatts of clean energy that Roche said would tie into the local energy grid. He added the company entered into an agreement with Avista Utilities last year to connect the project with the energy provider.

The company doesn’t plan on creating electrical storage. Roche said some generators and electrical components would be used, but does not include lithium ion batteries.

The wind farm is projected to have a 30-year lifespan. Roche said the company doesn’t intend to sell, and will be with the project from manufacturing turbines to decommissioning them and restoring the land.