PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024

A person looks up at the lights surrounding them Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The tunnel and surrounding trees shine bright as people walk through Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

People walk through the tunnel Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed while decreasing the lens focal length. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Paisley Barnard, 4, of Liberty Lake, peeks through a dancing penguin while playing hide and seek Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

People walk through the lights Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune