The ScoopDecember 14, 2024

PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024

Numerous visitors enjoy Lewiston’s annual light show at Locomotive Park, made possible by many hours of volunteer work

A person looks up at the lights surrounding them Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
A person looks up at the lights surrounding them Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The tunnel and surrounding trees shine bright as people walk through Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
The tunnel and surrounding trees shine bright as people walk through Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People walk through the tunnel Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed while decreasing the lens focal length.
People walk through the tunnel Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed while decreasing the lens focal length.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Paisley Barnard, 4, of Liberty Lake, peeks through a dancing penguin while playing hide and seek Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
Paisley Barnard, 4, of Liberty Lake, peeks through a dancing penguin while playing hide and seek Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People walk through the lights Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
People walk through the lights Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lights twinkle in starbursts Wednesday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
Lights twinkle in starbursts Wednesday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

If you go

Hours: The park lights are on daily from 4:30-7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.-1 a.m. The fireplace is lit daily from 4:30-10 p.m.

Location: Locomotive Park is at 2101 Main St.

Online: winterspirit.com

