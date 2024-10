Local witches took to the water in Clarkston on Sunday, gathering at the Swallows Park boat launch for a casual kayak and paddleboard outing on the Snake River. Organizer Wendy Casto said members of an area coven and others from the community participated in the slow row to the confluence with the Clearwater River the past couple of weekends, an event they're hoping to make an annual tradition called "Witches Can Float." Mary Stone/Inland 360