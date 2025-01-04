Wrapping up 2024 and here’s to staying healthy in 2025

Last year was eventful for food safety. Although the final numbers are not in, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 26 multistate foodborne illness outbreak investigations in 2024. Six of the listed investigations are ongoing, and four of these investigations have not yet identified the source of the outbreak.

Combined, nearly 1,700 illnesses have been reported. However, it is important to note that the case counts for each outbreak are likely much higher because of underreporting. It is estimated that cases associated with outbreaks are often six to 10 times higher than the reported figures. Additionally, these figures do not account for other foodborne illnesses not associated with an investigation, and it is estimated that there are 48 million foodborne illnesses in the United States each year from all sources.

The culprits causing these outbreaks vary, but most illnesses were caused by contaminated produce. Cucumbers contaminated with salmonella caused two outbreaks, resulting in 651 illnesses. The current salmonella outbreak associated with imported cucumbers has caused 100 illnesses and 25 hospitalizations in 23 states, including Washington. This outbreak is ongoing, and more cases will likely result. A recent E. coli O121:H9 outbreak caused by contaminated organic carrots resulted in 48 illnesses, 20 hospitalizations and one death. The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to onions served at McDonald’s resulted in 104 illnesses, 34 hospitalizationss and one death. Salmonella is commonly associated with poultry and eggs, and an outbreak in 2024 linked to eggs sickened 93 people.

Leafy greens and herbs were the culprit in six outbreaks. An E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to spinach resulted in 28 illnesses in August. Lettuce fared much better than in previous years. One ongoing E. coli O157:H7 outbreak investigation linked to romaine lettuce has resulted in 88 illnesses, while a listeria outbreak in May linked to bagged lettuce resulted in two illnesses. The case counts are significantly improved over the outbreaks in 2018-19, which caused more than 250 illnesses. Herbs were responsible for a cyclospora outbreak associated with parsley while a salmonella outbreak in April was linked to fresh, organic basil. These outbreaks resulted in 49 and 36 illnesses, respectively. Other produce associated with outbreaks in 2024 include sprouts (four cases), mangoes (32 cases) and jalapenos (90 cases).