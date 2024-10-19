WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend

PULLMAN — Washington State University will be showing off school spirit during Homecoming weekend.
The university will have events today and Saturday to celebrate before the WSU Cougar football team face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium.
The WSU Alumni Association is partnering with the ASWSU, IFC/Panhellenic and Resident Life to put on a pep rally from 5-8 p.m. today at the Lewis Alumni Centre. The event will feature local food vendors, a beer garden and student DJ Xean Tanaka.
Those who register for the pep rally will be entered into a drawing for WSU swag. Attendees are also encouraged to bring shelf-stable items or donate to the Cougar Food Pantry.
The association will also hold a Crimson & Gray Gathering from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the Lewis Alumni Centre lawn. The event will include outdoor games, an interactive photo booth, a button-making station, snacks and refreshments, a chance to win WSU merchandise and music from local DJ Brian Maki.
Learn more about WSU Homecoming events by visiting alumni.wsu.edu.