WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend

The WSU Alumni Association is partnering with the ASWSU, IFC/Panhellenic and Resident Life to put on a pep rally from 5-8 p.m. today at the Lewis Alumni Centre. The event will feature local food vendors, a beer garden and student DJ Xean Tanaka.

Those who register for the pep rally will be entered into a drawing for WSU swag. Attendees are also encouraged to bring shelf-stable items or donate to the Cougar Food Pantry.

The association will also hold a Crimson & Gray Gathering from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the Lewis Alumni Centre lawn. The event will include outdoor games, an interactive photo booth, a button-making station, snacks and refreshments, a chance to win WSU merchandise and music from local DJ Brian Maki.

Learn more about WSU Homecoming events by visiting alumni.wsu.edu.