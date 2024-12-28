Washington State is expected to hire Jimmy Rogers as its next head football coach, sources told the Lewiston Tribune on Saturday on the condition of anonymity.

Rogers was South Dakota State’s head coach the last two years, leading the Jackrabbits to the 2023 Football Championship Subdivision national championship. He won the Eddie Robinson Award, reserved for the best coach at the FCS level, in 2023 in his first year at the helm. The Jackrabbits lost in the FCS semifinals this season.