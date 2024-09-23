Sections
Local NewsFebruary 26, 2025

WSU grows in research spending for third straight year

University ranked top in research expenditures according to new survey

Emily Pearce
Washington State University has grown its research expenditures for a third consecutive year.

A WSU Insider post last week announced increases in research spending has placed the institution among the nation’s top ranks in multiple areas.

The Higher Education Research Development Survey shows WSU’s research enterprise surpassed $378 million in fiscal year 2023, which is a $10 million increase compared to fiscal year 2022. The institution expects to top out at $400 million in 2024.

WSU became the national leader in U.S. Department of Agriculture research funding in 2023. The survey indicated the university received more than $61 million by the federal agency, beating 2022’s total by almost $10 million.

The achievement was driven by WSU research areas that increased significantly in 2023 compared to the previous year, including biological and biomedical sciences that rose by more than $10 million.

Other growth includes nearly $7 million in agricultural sciences, more than $6 million in material sciences, $2 million in chemical engineering, almost $2 million in computer and information science and a little under $2 million in mechanical engineering.

WSU College of Veterinary Medicine also placed fourth among the nation’s 33 veterinary colleges in research expenditures between July 2023 and June 2024.

Data released by the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges shows the college invested more than $49 million in research and related activities in 2024.

Research expenditures at the college have grown by 16% over the past four years — the school spent just over $42 million in 2021.

The college’s research efforts are wide reaching. Its most notable developments include examining infectious diseases, zoonotic diseases, neuroscience and reproductive biology.

Federal grants are WSU’s largest source of research funding, followed by the support from the state of Washington, private donors and industry partners.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

