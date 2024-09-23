WSU impacted by federal directives to cut higher ed funding

PULLMAN — In light of recent chaos that institutions are experiencing nationwide, Washington State University is getting ahead of the curve by planning for shifts in government priorities that could lead to funding reductions.

The WSU Board of Regents met virtually on President’s Day to discuss federal financial challenges and impacts to next year’s budget.

Regents expect to adopt the budget in May. In the meantime, officials are planning for scenarios that could result in upward of 10% in cuts.

WSU President Kirk Schulz said public and higher education across the U.S. have been affected by challenges stemming from changes brought by the new presidential administration.

Executive orders made by U.S. President Donald Trump’s during his month in office have placed pressure on institutional funding and research. These involve reducing indirect costs that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) finances through grants, and stop orders for work using United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds.

WSU Provost Chris Riley-Tillman said looming federal and state funding cuts might result in the loss of millions, causing the university to implement hiring and travel freezes, along with permanent reductions.

Schulz said it’s a chaotic time that WSU is trying to navigate through.

“We’re going to continue to be resilient,” he said. “Keep our mind and focus on why we’re here and what we’re doing and continue to support our students, faculty and staff.”

Kim Christen, vice president for research, said WSU receives more than $231 million in research funding from more than 1,100 grants supported by 23 agencies.