AREA ROUNDUP: WSU women can’t keep pace with NCAA runner-up Iowa

AREA ROUNDUP

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Playing the back-to-back NCAA Tournament runner-up, the Washington State women’s basketball team couldn’t keep pace with the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes in a road game Sunday.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Cougars 72-43 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Tara Wallack and Jenna Villa each led WSU (2-3) with 11 points and a trio of 3-pointers each. Wallack added seven rebounds and a block, and Villa had a steal and two rebounds.

Eleonora Villa grabbed seven boards to go with her five points and a steal.

The Cougars led 19-18 after the first quarter before Iowa outscored WSU 20-4 in the second frame. The Hawkeyes pulled away from there.

Lucy Olsen led Iowa (6-0) with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

WASHINGTON ST. (2-3)

Covill 0-3 0-0 0, Tuhina 3-8 2-2 8, Eleonora Villa 2-9 0-0 5, Jenna Villa 4-11 0-1 11, Wallack 4-14 0-0 11, Mendes 2-7 0-0 4, Kpetikou 1-2 0-0 2, Abraham 0-5 0-0 0, Alsina 0-0 0-0 0, Chiu 1-1 0-0 2, Dart 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 17-62 2-3 43.

IOWA (6-0)

Stuelke 5-14 1-4 11, O’Grady 7-13 0-2 14, Affolter 4-6 0-0 8, Feuerbach 0-4 0-0 0, Olsen 7-15 2-4 17, Ediger 1-1 0-1 2, Gyamfi 1-1 0-0 3, Heiden 2-3 0-0 4, Guyton 0-0 2-2 2, Levin 0-1 0-0 0, Mallegni 0-5 6-6 6, McCabe 0-3 0-0 0, Stremlow 2-3 1-2 5, Totals 29-69 12-21 72.

3-Point Goals — Washington St. 7-30 (Tuhina 0-3, E.Villa 1-3, J.Villa 3-9, Wallack 3-8, Mendes 0-2, Abraham 0-3, Gardner 0-2), Iowa 2-17 (Stuelke 0-1, Affolter 0-2, Feuerbach 0-3, Olsen 1-4, Gyamfi 1-1, Mallegni 0-3, McCabe 0-3). Assists — Washington St. 9 (Tuhina 3), Iowa 17 (Olsen 5). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 37 (E.Villa 7, Wallack 7), Iowa 53 (Affolter 8, Olsen 8). Total Fouls — Washington St. 26, Iowa 11. Technical Fouls — None. A — 14,998.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

San Diego 68, Idaho 61

SAN DIEGO — The Vandals fell short to San Diego in a nonconference contest.

Kolton Mitchell led Idaho (2-5) with a team-high 13 points, shooting 5-of-13 from the field and adding three assists and two steals. Kristian Gonzalez recorded 12 points while Jack Payne added nine points.

Idaho kept pace with the Toreros (2-4) in the early going, trailing 26-25 in the first half. In the second, the Vandals were within one possession in the final 30 seconds, but a 5-0 run by San Diego ended any chance for a Vandal comeback.

San Diego’s Santiago Trouet played hero in the final minute, draining a 3-pointer and knocking down a pair of free throws to cap off a career-high 18 points.

The Vandals struggled to find a groove offensively, shooting 37.3 percent (22-of-59) from the field and 25 percent (6-of-25) from 3. Idaho outrebounded San Diego 45-31 but surrendered 21 turnovers that were converted into 20 points for the Toreros.

IDAHO (2-5)

Mims 3-6 2-4 8, Gonzalez 5-13 0-0 12, Mitchell 5-13 1-2 13, Payne 3-6 2-5 9, Yearout 0-4 4-4 4, Klapper 1-3 2-2 4, Rose 3-7 0-0 7, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Brickner 2-5 0-2 4. Totals 22-59 11-19 61.

SAN DIEGO (2-4)

Ripp 0-0 0-0 0, Trouet 7-13 3-4 18, Bradley 3-9 0-0 6, Clouet 1-5 0-0 3, Dahlke 5-6 3-3 15, Duckett 2-4 0-0 5, Jamerson 4-7 4-4 12, Lungu 2-5 1-2 5, Pierre 0-3 0-0 0, Simon 1-3 1-4 4. Totals 25-55 12-17 68.