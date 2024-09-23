WSU women’s hoops enters new era with new look, lots of confidence

Kamie Ethridge has high expectations for her Washington State women’s basketball team.

This year, the Cougars may not only meet but exceed those expectations despite losing an influential 2024 senior class that included program record holders Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete.

“I’m really excited about this year’s team. I don’t think I usually say that,” Ethridge said. “We have more talent and potential to grow and be better in three months. So there’s not a lot to not like about the team, other than we’re young and haven’t scored a point.”

In the absence of a pair of program legends, WSU women’s hoops will turn to its lone senior Tara Wallack and guards Astera Tuhina and Eleonora Villa to take the reins of a team used to four straight postseason appearances.

The Cougars return seven of their 13 players from last season and added six freshmen from five different countries.

Wazzu’s 13-player roster representing 10 different countries will face seven schools that made the NCAA Tournament last season, including Eastern Washington, Stanford, Iowa, Drake, Portland, Gonzaga and Oregon State. It will be WSU and OSU’s first of two seasons as affiliate members of the West Coast Conference. Both schools are eligible to win the league title and earn an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougs tip off their season against EWU at 4 p.m. Monday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Life after Leger-Walker

Jan. 28, 2024, was shaping up to be one of the best days in WSU women’s basketball history.

Then, it quickly became one of the worst.

Leger-Walker had scored 17 points in 19 minutes and the Cougars were leading the then-second-ranked UCLA Bruins by 16 points when their star player hit the hardwood after going up to the rim to defend a shot.

That was the last time Leger-Walker played in the crimson and gray as the Cougars’ third all-time leading scorer had injured her ACL.

Wazzu hung on to beat the Bruins 85-82 on what Ethridge called “the saddest happy day” in program history.

The Cougars learned very quickly what life without Leger-Walker would be like. They fell out of the NCAA Tournament picture for the first time in four seasons, instead earning a No. 1 seed of the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. In the WBIT, Wazzu won three straight games on its home court to advance to the semifinals in Indianapolis, Ind., where it was eliminated by Illinois.

As the calendar turns to November, Leger-Walker is still playing college basketball, ironically in the very building where her Cougar career ended. The fifth-year from Waikato, New Zealand, transferred to UCLA, leaving the Palouse after four years as she had intended.

If Leger-Walker had not gotten hurt, she would more than likely be playing pro basketball right now, but her injury gave her the opportunity to continue to compete against some of the best competition in college basketball, sharing a city with USC’s JuJu Watkins.

Villa said Leger-Walker was honest with her teammates about her decision and that the team understood it.

“I’m so excited for her,” Villa said. “I can’t wait to see her play.”

In Leger-Walker’s absence, Wallack of South Surrey, Canada, is the Cougars’ lone senior. It is a role she does not take lightly.

“Being the only senior, it comes with some challenges,” Wallack said. “During the offseason, it was important to really know the plays, know the program in and out so I could help the six incoming players with that.”

Wallack tallied 10.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game last season. Of the returners, she averaged the most rebounds, finishing fourth behind three seniors, Murekatete (7.3), Beyonce Bea (6.8) and Leger-Walker (6.5) in 2023-24.

Ethridge said she has been proud of Wallack’s demeanor on and off the court. She also said that junior guard Astera Tuhina continues to be the Cougars’ best ball-handler.