Yellowstone’s Northern Range thick with black bears

In the Northern Range of Yellowstone National Park, researchers estimated there are twice as many black bears when compared to any other area in the northern Rocky Mountains.

Bordered to the south by the Yellowstone and Lamar river basins, the Northern Range contains about 20 black bears for every 62 square miles of terrain. In comparison, most other areas in the northern Rockies have six to 12 black bears per 62 square miles.

Given the region is about 600 square miles, running along the border between Montana and Wyoming, there could be more than 150 black bears in the area.

In a similar study conducted in 2004 in Glacier National Park researchers identified 600 black bears or about 11.4 bears every 62 square miles.

Hair snares

The estimates are contained in a study published last September in “The Journal of Wildlife Management.”

“Given these high densities, black bears could influence other wildlife populations more than previously thought, such as through displacement of sympatric predators from kills,” the authors wrote. These researchers included Nathaniel Bowersock, Andrea Litt, Michael Sawaya, Kerry Gunther and Frank van Manen.

The study, which extended from mid-May to mid-July from 2017 through 2018, used hair snares and rub sites to conduct genetic sampling to arrive at the conclusions. During the study, 2,600 hair samples were collected from 26 snares and 270 rub objects.

“In both years, density estimates were higher in forested vegetation communities, which provide food resources and thermal and security cover preferred by black bears, compared with non-forested areas,” the scientists wrote. “In 2017, density also varied by sex, with female densities being higher than males.”

In all, 119 unique black bears were identified, 62 females and 57 males.

Also collected during the study were hair samples from 14 female and 21 male grizzly bears. Across the entire Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, a much larger area, it is estimated there are roughly 1,000 grizzlies.

“On an individual level, grizzly bears generally outcompete black bears where resources are high quality or when the two bear species occur at similar densities,” the study said. “Yet black bears can occur at higher densities than grizzly bears when resources are lower quality (e.g., lower availability of terrestrial meat resources), and grizzly bears may avoid areas with high densities of black bears to decrease the probability of (antagonistic) interactions.”

Wildlife-rich

The Northern Range is recognized as one of the most productive and diverse wildlife regions in North America, sometimes referred to as “America’s Serengeti,” comparing it to Africa’s vibrant wildlife region.

In addition to black bears, the Northern Range is home to other large predators including grizzly bears, wolves and mountain lions. Yellowstone is also one of the few areas where black bears coexist with grizzlies.

Large populations of migratory elk and bison also inhabit the Northern Range, along with lesser numbers of deer, bighorn sheep, pronghorn, moose, coyotes and foxes.

“When high-quality resources and habitat … are readily available, wildlife populations can occur at higher densities,” the researchers noted.