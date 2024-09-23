OUR MISSION

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News is committed to the pursuit of ethical, factual and relevant coverage of news and events. We champion the vigorous exchange of opinions and seek to fulfill our constitutional mandate. We strive to provide outstanding service to our customers. The Daily News is fiercely independent — family- and employee-owned — now and for future generations.

OUR HISTORY

The Daily News has had several different names over the years. Regardless of what it's been called, the newspaper has published continuously since Sept. 28, 1911, when the first issue of the Daily Star-Mirror hit the streets.

In 1939, the Star-Mirror merged with the Moscow News Review, which was first published as a weekly in 1933. The merger led to the creation of News-Review Publishing Co., and the name of the paper was changed to the Idahonian.

In 1967 William Marineau fought off an attempt to be purchased by a national newspaper chain by going into business with Bud Alford, then editor and publisher of the Lewiston Morning Tribune, and the Short Family of Moscow.

In the late '80s, the Idahonian became part of the Kerns-Tribune Corp., publishers of the Salt Lake Tribune. In 1984, the Idahonian began publishing the Palouse Empire News, which covered local news in Pullman, Wash., and Whitman County.