OUR MISSION
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News is committed to the pursuit of ethical, factual and relevant coverage of news and events. We champion the vigorous exchange of opinions and seek to fulfill our constitutional mandate. We strive to provide outstanding service to our customers. The Daily News is fiercely independent — family- and employee-owned — now and for future generations.
OUR HISTORY
The Daily News has had several different names over the years. Regardless of what it's been called, the newspaper has published continuously since Sept. 28, 1911, when the first issue of the Daily Star-Mirror hit the streets.
In 1939, the Star-Mirror merged with the Moscow News Review, which was first published as a weekly in 1933. The merger led to the creation of News-Review Publishing Co., and the name of the paper was changed to the Idahonian.
In 1967 William Marineau fought off an attempt to be purchased by a national newspaper chain by going into business with Bud Alford, then editor and publisher of the Lewiston Morning Tribune, and the Short Family of Moscow.
In the late '80s, the Idahonian became part of the Kerns-Tribune Corp., publishers of the Salt Lake Tribune. In 1984, the Idahonian began publishing the Palouse Empire News, which covered local news in Pullman, Wash., and Whitman County.
In 1991, the two publications were merged into the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
iN 1998, The Alford family, through Tribune Publishing Company Inc., returned the newspaper to local ownership in 1998 and has positioned the organization to remain independent into its second century of service to readers. A.L. "Butch" Alford Jr. purchased the Daily News, as well as the Lewiston Morning Tribune, Whitman County Gazette, and the Sparks, Nev., Tribune, from Kerns-Tribune Publishing.
In 2002, Nathan Alford was named editor and publisher of the Daily News, becoming the fourth-generation of his family to lead a local newspaper.
Today, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News print edition serves readers in 18 communities in two states with an emphasis on local news, sports, commentary, and advertising. We publish six days a week with regular features on business, people and the arts.
We employ about 10 people at our office in Moscow, Idaho, and in the summer of 2013 moved from our long-time location on Jackson Street to a suite in the former Federal Building on Fifth Street.
Our online edition, DNews.com, has been on the Web since 1995. With an updated site in 2011, and a fresh "responsive" design unveiled in 2016, DNews.com provides readers with up-to-the-minute news, sports and information from the Palouse and beyond. Our events site for the region, inland360.com, went online in 2012. We also have Facebook pages at facebook.com/palousenews and facebook.com/inland360. You also can follow us at twitter.com/mpdailynews
Whether we deliver to your doorstep, desktop or mobile device, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and DNews.com will meet your news and information needs in the 21st century.