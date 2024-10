Advertise With Us

Kaitlyn Hinkley, digital marketing specialist - kaitlyn@studio1892.com | Phone: 208-848-2245

GANDER BILLBOARDS

Kylie Alford, digital marketing strategist - kalford@studio1892.com | Phone: 208-848-2292

ADVERTISING DESIGN

Kim Berquist, graphic designer - kberquist@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-8203

Cierra Hogan, art director - chogan@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2204

Jenna Weatherly, graphic designer - jweatherly@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2204

RATE CARD

See our rate card here

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATIONS

See our mechanical specifications here