September 25, 2024

Contact Us

MOSCOW-PULLMAN DAILY NEWS

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News' physical office space was closed Dec. 1, 2023.

Newsroom staff members are now working remotely.

Traditional mail and in-person correspondence can be made at the Lewiston Tribune office below:

505 Capital St.

Lewiston, ID 83501

208-743-9411

1-800-745-9411 - Toll Free (ID and WA only)

CIRCULATION HOURS

Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: 5 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Sunday and holidays: 5 a.m. -9 a.m.

Phone: 208-746-8742 or 800-745-8742 Toll Free (ID and WA only)

ADMINISTRATION

  • Nathan Alford, editor and publisher - alford@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2208
  • A. L. (Butch) Alford Jr., president, TPC Holdings - alajr@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2250
  • Justin Ralston, chief financial officer - jralston@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2231

CIRCULATION

Subscription services

  • online@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2224, 208-746-8742, 800-745-8742 (ID/WA Only)
  • Karen Barry, customer service manager - kbarry@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2235
  • Mark V. Bryan, circulation director - mbryan@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2220

CONTENT SUBMISSION

Letters to the Editor

  • letters@dnews.com | Phone: 208-848-2272

Obituaries

  • obits@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2265, 208-848-2238

News releases

  • city@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2278

Inland360

  • arts@inland360.com (Arts & Entertainment)

Brag Board

  • ebarker@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2273

Blast from the Past

  • blasts@lmtribune.com
Scoop

  • scoop@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2221

Golden Times

  • goldentimes@lmtribune.com

NEWSROOM

  • Matt Baney, managing editor - mbaney@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2262
  • Eric Barker, outdoors editor / environmental reporter - ebarker@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2273
  • Mary Stone, Inland 360 editor - mstone@inland360.com | Phone: 208-848-2244
  • Jen Ladwig, news editor - jladwig@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-8208
  • Dallas Marshall, desk editor - dmarshall@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2232
  • Jeanne DePaul, Close to Home / Scoop / Blast from the Past - jdepaul@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2221
  • August Frank, Photo editor - afrank@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2210
  • Dale Grummert, copy editor - daleg@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-8207
  • Dusty Osborne, news clerk - dosborne@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2238
  • Trevan Pixley, digital editor - pixley@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2260
  • Kaylee Brewster, K-12, L-C Valley crime reporter - kbrewster@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2297
  • Marty Trillhaase, Editorial page editor - martyt@lmtribune.com | Phone: (208) 848-2221
  • Pauline Bjorklund, news clerk - clerk@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2265
  • Stephan Wiebe, sports editor - swiebe@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2277
  • Elaine Williams, business editor/city of Lewiston/Nez Perce County reporter - ewilliam@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2261

NEW MEDIA

  • Warren Vogel, director of digital growth - wvogel@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-743-9411
  • Joanna Alford, chief marketing officer - jalford@studio1892.com | Phone: 208-848-2242
  • Truman Renton, marketing fulfillment manager - trenton@studio1892.com | Phone: 208-848-2269

PHOTOGRAPHY

  • August Frank, photo editor - afrank@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2210
  • Liesbeth Powers, photographer - lpowers@dnews.com

RETAIL AND ONLINE ADVERTISING

  • Mary Berger, marketing consultant - mberger@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2200
  • Julie Winters, direct-mail specialist - jwinters@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2237
  • Cheri McCollum, marketing consultant - cmccollum@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2219
  • Steve Ellison, marketing consultant - sellison@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2299
  • Lisa Smith-Horner, marketing consultant - lisa@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-305-4352
  • Joanna Alford, chief marketing officer - jalford@studio1892.com | Phone: 208-848-2242
  • Stephanie Kellam, legal notices - skellam@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2284
  • Kylie Alford, billboard asset manager/digital marketing strategist - kalford@studio1892.com | Phone: 208-848-2292
  • Kaitlyn Hinkley, digital marketing specialist - kaitlyn@studio1892.com | Phone: 208-848-2245

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING

  • Brid Alford, classified marketing consultant - balford@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-746-4237

ADVERTISING DESIGN

  • Kim Berquist, graphic designer - kberquist@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-8203
  • Cierra Hoaglin, art director - choaglin@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2204
  • Jenna Weatherly, graphic designer - jweatherly@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2263

BUSINESS OFFICE

  • Justin Ralston, chief financial officer - jralston@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2231
  • Barb Marsh, accounts receivable - bmarsh@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2288
  • Teri Nitcy, accounts payable - tnitcy@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-8210

PRODUCTION

  • Jay Brown, press manager - jbrown@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2287
  • Daniel Dillon, prepress production - ddillon@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2211
