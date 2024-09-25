Contact Us

MOSCOW-PULLMAN DAILY NEWS

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News' physical office space was closed Dec. 1, 2023.

Newsroom staff members are now working remotely.

Traditional mail and in-person correspondence can be made at the Lewiston Tribune office below:

505 Capital St.

Lewiston, ID 83501

208-743-9411

1-800-745-9411 - Toll Free (ID and WA only)

CIRCULATION HOURS

Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: 5 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Sunday and holidays: 5 a.m. -9 a.m.

Phone: 208-746-8742 or 800-745-8742 Toll Free (ID and WA only)

ADMINISTRATION

Nathan Alford, editor and publisher - alford@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2208

A. L. (Butch) Alford Jr., president, TPC Holdings - alajr@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2250

Justin Ralston, chief financial officer - jralston@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2231

CIRCULATION

Subscription services

online@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2224, 208-746-8742, 800-745-8742 (ID/WA Only)

Karen Barry, customer service manager - kbarry@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2235

Mark V. Bryan, circulation director - mbryan@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2220

CONTENT SUBMISSION

Letters to the Editor

letters@dnews.com | Phone: 208-848-2272

Obituaries

obits@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2265, 208-848-2238

News releases

city@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2278

Inland360

arts@inland360.com (Arts & Entertainment)

Brag Board

ebarker@lmtribune.com | Phone: 208-848-2273

Blast from the Past