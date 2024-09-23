20 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 23, 2005
A plan of Clarkston port commissioners to build a new road is moving forward.
The road would run about 225 feet from Ninth Street to the Quality Inn parking lot just north of Port Drive.
The port hopes to put it out for bids no later than early April and is expecting it to cost less than $200,000.
It will provide access on a piece of land that has been discussed as possible site for a new dental clinic and winery.
———
Although receipts are still coming in, it looks like the University of Idaho’s 2005 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival will break even on its $700,000 allowance.
“It covers its budget and that’s the critical thing in this day and age,” said Sandra Haarsager, associate dean for the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences, which began overseeing the festival and its associated jazz archives and building initiative last year.
“It would be wonderful if it produced a profit, but that’s not the purpose. Its purpose is to do what it does and break even.”
The annual festival offers jazz as an educational experience to thousands of precollege musicians who come to Moscow for four days to compete and attend workshops given by high-profile musicians.