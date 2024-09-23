20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 23, 2005

A plan of Clarkston port commissioners to build a new road is moving forward.

The road would run about 225 feet from Ninth Street to the Quality Inn parking lot just north of Port Drive.

The port hopes to put it out for bids no later than early April and is expecting it to cost less than $200,000.

It will provide access on a piece of land that has been discussed as possible site for a new dental clinic and winery.