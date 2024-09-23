20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 16, 2005

ASOTIN — A proposal to build storage units in a Clarkston Heights residential zone was shot down Tuesday night by the Asotin County Planning Commission.

Tyler Berzett’s request for a conditional use permit to build 20 units on the 2200 block of South Slope Way was opposed by several neighbors in the area, who said allowing storage units alongside single family houses would set a bad precedent.

Some worried about increased traffic and noise and others said it could lead to even more storage units going up in the Chukar Lane neighborhood.