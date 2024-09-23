Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
The ScoopMarch 22, 2025

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

March 23, 1985

MOSCOW — A second proposal to place a hydroelectric facility near Elk River has surfaced from the same people who have vigorously opposed such a plant at the nearby Elk Creek Falls.

The proposal, part of a plan to increase the size of Elk Creek Reservoir by as much as 300 percent, was suggested Thursday during a meeting of the Elk River Task Force, which was established by Gov. John Evans to develop a strategy to revive the community’s shaky, timber-based economy.

Elk River Chamber of Commerce President John Edson said the proposal is still preliminary.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

The remodeled Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 21st Street and 13th Avenue, Lewiston, was recently the site of a dedication ceremony.

Bishop Sylvester Treinen, bishop of the Boise diocese, presided over the event, held March 1.

The Revs. Joseph Schmidt, pastor of the church, and Nicholas Walsh, former pastor of the church, assisted in the celebration. Walsh is retired and living at Boise. Also participating in the ceremony were 15 other priests and one monsignor.

Related
The ScoopMar. 22
Club Notes
The ScoopMar. 22
Consider planting an extra row to help needy
The ScoopMar. 22
PHOTOS: A small taste of the big pow wow
The ScoopMar. 22
20 Years Ago
Related
It’s spring: Be sure to leave the young wild animals alone
The ScoopMar. 22
It’s spring: Be sure to leave the young wild animals alone
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopMar. 22
Northwest Bestsellers
Top Ten
The ScoopMar. 22
Top Ten
The ScoopMar. 22
60 Years Ago
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopMar. 15
Northwest Bestsellers
PHOTOS: In Palouse, every day is ‘brewsday’
The ScoopMar. 15
PHOTOS: In Palouse, every day is ‘brewsday’
Here’s a bit more about third eyelids in animals and even humans
The ScoopMar. 15
Here’s a bit more about third eyelids in animals and even humans
Are you ready? Spring’s official start is nearly here
The ScoopMar. 15
Are you ready? Spring’s official start is nearly here
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy