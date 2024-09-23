40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 23, 1985

MOSCOW — A second proposal to place a hydroelectric facility near Elk River has surfaced from the same people who have vigorously opposed such a plant at the nearby Elk Creek Falls.

The proposal, part of a plan to increase the size of Elk Creek Reservoir by as much as 300 percent, was suggested Thursday during a meeting of the Elk River Task Force, which was established by Gov. John Evans to develop a strategy to revive the community’s shaky, timber-based economy.

Elk River Chamber of Commerce President John Edson said the proposal is still preliminary.