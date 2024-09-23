40 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 23, 1985
MOSCOW — A second proposal to place a hydroelectric facility near Elk River has surfaced from the same people who have vigorously opposed such a plant at the nearby Elk Creek Falls.
The proposal, part of a plan to increase the size of Elk Creek Reservoir by as much as 300 percent, was suggested Thursday during a meeting of the Elk River Task Force, which was established by Gov. John Evans to develop a strategy to revive the community’s shaky, timber-based economy.
Elk River Chamber of Commerce President John Edson said the proposal is still preliminary.
———
The remodeled Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 21st Street and 13th Avenue, Lewiston, was recently the site of a dedication ceremony.
Bishop Sylvester Treinen, bishop of the Boise diocese, presided over the event, held March 1.
The Revs. Joseph Schmidt, pastor of the church, and Nicholas Walsh, former pastor of the church, assisted in the celebration. Walsh is retired and living at Boise. Also participating in the ceremony were 15 other priests and one monsignor.