60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 23, 1965

ASOTIN — A flood control project that began Feb. 12 along Asotin Creek was completed over the weekend and a portion of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel moved to Joseph Creek Monday for a smaller job expected to last a week.

William McPhail, engineer in charge, took three tractors and their operators to Joseph Creek to straighten and clear its channel.

Lauren Skow, timekeeper for the Asotin Creek project, returned to the corps’ district headquarters at Walla Walla.