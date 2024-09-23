60 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 23, 1965
ASOTIN — A flood control project that began Feb. 12 along Asotin Creek was completed over the weekend and a portion of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel moved to Joseph Creek Monday for a smaller job expected to last a week.
William McPhail, engineer in charge, took three tractors and their operators to Joseph Creek to straighten and clear its channel.
Lauren Skow, timekeeper for the Asotin Creek project, returned to the corps’ district headquarters at Walla Walla.
———
CLARKIA — Robert Ewing, forester at Clarkia Ranger Station, will assume new duties for the Nezperce National Forest at Elk City on April 1. Ewing is being transferred to the new post as assistant ranger.
He has worked at the Clarkia station two years, coming here from the Palouse district. He is a native of Texarkana, Ark., and was graduated from the University of Idaho. Mr. and Mrs. Ewing have a daughter and a son.
Saturday evening, a farewell party was held at the ranger station. No successor has been named.