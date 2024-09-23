Club Notes

Tsceminicum Club
There were 22 members in attendance for the club’s March 8 meeting at the Clarkston home of Tina Taylor.
President Betty Kendrick opened the meeting with a discussion of “Good Night, Irene,” a novel by Luis Alberto Urrea, which club members had read.
Officer reports were given, which included reading of thank you notes from a community theater and a food bank. The treasurer report included information that the club’s savings account was running low. The Finance Committee had met and reported it might be time to raise dues by $10 per year.
The Membership Committee noted members are working on a booklet to provide to new and prospective members. The Library Committee reported a recent “Firewise” meeting held at the Lewiston City Library had been well attended.
Members were encouraged to think about what each can contribute to the club, and reminded attendees that volunteer lists for committees and for monthly meeting hosts are available to sign. Members also were reminded that new meeting times have been instituted for next year.
Taylor, Kathy Heinemeyer, Kathy Clouser and Barbara Russell, the meeting hosts, were thanked.
The next meeting is May 3 at the Lewiston City Library.
— Submitted by Maureen Kimball
Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club
There were nine members and three guests present for the club’s Feb. 26 meeting.
President Barry Pemberton started the meeting with bragging opportunities for members, and officer reports were given.
Jullie Keller and Jeanne Laws handed out a quiz with questions related to health, television ads from the 1950s and ’60s and some Lions Club-related questions. Cheryl Fleming had the most right and received a prize.
Members voted to donate to Cooperative For Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE). This Lions International Foundation project is currently providing biodigesters in Honduras.
Fleming, of the Eyesight Committee, reported one pair of glasses was approved since the last meeting and that vouchers from Shopko have arrived.
Laws, of the Easter Egg Hunt Committee, said the club is working to once again use Sunset Park for the April 19 hunt and there may be a charge this year. The club will begin stuffing eggs and asking for donations from local merchants.
Members voted to approve two new applications for membership and they were to be inducted March 12 when the club visits the Kendrick Lions Club, which also has five new members to induct.
Pemberton and two other members visited the Asotin Lions on Feb. 25 and he and three other members visited the Troy Lions on Feb. 20.
Fred Schmidt encouraged club members to see a possible flooring laminate at Home Depot and members had a short discussion about new rental fees for the clubhouse.
Schmidt and Al Reagan received their 25-year chevrons.
Fleming won the Lion Tamer’s silent auction.
The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
— Submitted by Barry Pemberton
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Kent Barnett served as both toastmaster and grammarian for the group’s meeting Thursday.
The word(s) of the day were a user’s choice of “banter,” “raillery” or “persiflage.”
Lalonni Burkeo delivered a speech titled, “From the Tank” and she was chosen as the better speaker. Chance Brumley was the table topic master and Patti Mann was recognized as the best table topic speaker. Bruce Neu was named the better evaluator.
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
— Submitted by Chance Brumley