Club Notes

Tsceminicum Club

There were 22 members in attendance for the club’s March 8 meeting at the Clarkston home of Tina Taylor.

President Betty Kendrick opened the meeting with a discussion of “Good Night, Irene,” a novel by Luis Alberto Urrea, which club members had read.

Officer reports were given, which included reading of thank you notes from a community theater and a food bank. The treasurer report included information that the club’s savings account was running low. The Finance Committee had met and reported it might be time to raise dues by $10 per year.

The Membership Committee noted members are working on a booklet to provide to new and prospective members. The Library Committee reported a recent “Firewise” meeting held at the Lewiston City Library had been well attended.

Members were encouraged to think about what each can contribute to the club, and reminded attendees that volunteer lists for committees and for monthly meeting hosts are available to sign. Members also were reminded that new meeting times have been instituted for next year.

Taylor, Kathy Heinemeyer, Kathy Clouser and Barbara Russell, the meeting hosts, were thanked.

The next meeting is May 3 at the Lewiston City Library.

— Submitted by Maureen Kimball

Lewiston-Clarkston Lions Club

There were nine members and three guests present for the club’s Feb. 26 meeting.

President Barry Pemberton started the meeting with bragging opportunities for members, and officer reports were given.

Jullie Keller and Jeanne Laws handed out a quiz with questions related to health, television ads from the 1950s and ’60s and some Lions Club-related questions. Cheryl Fleming had the most right and received a prize.

Members voted to donate to Cooperative For Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE). This Lions International Foundation project is currently providing biodigesters in Honduras.