Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
The ScoopMarch 15, 2025

Club Notes

Lewis-Clark Toastmasters

Tom Eier was toastmaster for the group’s March 6 meeting.

Kent Barnett was named the better speaker with his speech titled, “Ramblings.”

Bruce Neu was table topic master and grammarian, and word of the day was “indefatigability.”

Lalonni Burke was named best table topic speaker and Pete Gertonson was named the better evaluator.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Members met again Thursday with Victor Racicot as toastmaster.

Chance Brumley was named the better speaker with his speech titled, “Inside Story: Management Effects on Tree Growth.” Patti Mann was named the better evaluator.

Barnett was the table topic master and Mann was chosen as the best table topic speaker.

Neu was the grammarian and the word of the day was “penchant.”

The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

— Submitted by Pete Gertonson and Chance Brumley

Related
The ScoopMar. 15
60 Years Ago
The ScoopMar. 15
Top Ten
The ScoopMar. 15
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopMar. 15
PHOTOS: In Palouse, every day is ‘brewsday’
Related
Here’s a bit more about third eyelids in animals and even humans
The ScoopMar. 15
Here’s a bit more about third eyelids in animals and even humans
Are you ready? Spring’s official start is nearly here
The ScoopMar. 15
Are you ready? Spring’s official start is nearly here
The ScoopMar. 15
40 Years Ago
The ScoopMar. 15
Senior Calendar
Four girls compete for Potlatch Distinguished Young Women title
The ScoopMar. 8
Four girls compete for Potlatch Distinguished Young Women title
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopMar. 8
Northwest Bestsellers
Upcycle TP rolls, newspaper for starting seeds
The ScoopMar. 8
Upcycle TP rolls, newspaper for starting seeds
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a last chance to party
The ScoopMar. 8
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a last chance to party
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy